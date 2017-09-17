Kansas man sentenced for rape and child sex charges

By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT

A Kansas man was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison Friday on a number of sex charges.

Keaton Molleker, 28, was sentenced to 135 months in prison after reaching an agreement to plead guilty to attempted rape, sexual battery, breach of privacy, abuse of a child and two counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

In September 2015, Molleker was arrested on a number of charges that included, attempted rape, aggravated sexual battery and sexual exploitation of a child.

The agreement was reached through mediation and Molleker was sentenced Friday in Ellis County District Court to 92 months for attempted rape, 34 months for sexual battery and nine months for breach of privacy. Those sentences will all run consecutively for the total 135 months.

Molleker also plead guilty to abuse of a child and two counts of sexual exploitation of a child with all three carrying a 32-month sentence. Those will run concurrent to the 135 months in prison.

According to the affidavit, police were called to Molleker’s then girlfriend’s home, on September 29, to remove an unwanted person.

She told police that she had found several nude photos of a child, that was known to be 16, on Molleker’s phone that appeared to have been taken in a bathroom, according to the affidavit. Upon further investigation, several more pictures of the same individual were discovered.

After he was brought in for questioning Molleker told investigators he had obtained eight hidden cameras that looked like smoke detectors.

During the course of the investigation officials seized a number images and videos that appeared to be taken using the hidden cameras.

Among the videos discovered was one of Molleker engaging in a sexual act with a young child present and another of Molleker engaging in unwanted sexual acts with a former girlfriend.

Molleker was remanded back to the Ellis County Jail and will be transfered to the Department of Corrections. He will also have to register as a sex offender and be subject to lifetime post release supervision.

Lawyers in the case still have to determine what to do with a number of electronic devices that were seized during the case. Some of the devices belong to Molleker and some do not.

Molleker has a previous conviction for Theft.