Kansas man pleads guilty in abuse death of 4-year-old daughter

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas City, Kansas, man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and child abuse in the death of his 4-year-old daughter.

The Kansas City Star reports that 28-year-old Devondre Sanders was scheduled to go to trial Monday but instead entered the guilty pleas. Sentencing is set for Dec. 15.

The child, Honesty Sanders, died in May 2016. Officers tried to save her with CPR, but she never regained consciousness and died at a hospital.

Sanders’ 24-year-old girlfriend, Sierra Mitchell, is also charged in the case and is scheduled for trial in March.