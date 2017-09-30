Kansas man hospitalized after truck flies off interstate ramp

SEDGWICK COUNTY — A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday in Sedgwick County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Toyota passenger vehicle driven by Nolan, Bryan R. Nolan, 58, Wichita, was southbound on Interstate 135 exiting to westbound U.S. 54.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and struck the guardrail. The vehicle went airborne, struck a concrete barrier wall on the street below, flipped end over end and came to rest on the street below the ramp.

Nolan was transported to a local hospital. He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.