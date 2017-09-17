Kansas man hospitalized after military vehicle rolls

SALINE COUNTY — A Kansas man was injured in an accident just after noon Sunday in Saline County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a military vehicle driven by Caelan E. Simpson, 21, Wichita, was northbound on Interstate 135.

The driver attempted to exit onto Interstate 70, was traveling too fast and the vehicle rolled into the median.

Simpson was transported to Salina Regional Medical Center. A passenger Joshua R. Nicholson, 24, Grain Valley, MO., was not injured. Both were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.

Despite an inquiry, the KHP did not release any additional details on the vehicle or those involved in the accident.