Kansas man hospitalized after Harley-Davidson hit a Buick

BARTON COUNTY— One person was injured in an accident just before 11a.m Thursday in Barton County.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office reported deputies responded to injury accident at the intersection of U.S. 281 Highway and North East 30 Road, North of the City of Great Bend.

The accident was reported to involve a motorcycle and a passenger car. Investigation indicates a 2005 Harley-Davidson motorcycle operated by Danny Smith, 60 of Great Bend was northbound on US 281 Highway approaching North East 30 Road.

A 2007 Buick Lucerne operated by Kay Savage, 74 of Great Bend had stopped at the stop sign on 30 Road and proceed to make a left turn into the path of the northbound motorcycle.

The Harley-Davidson struck the Buick near the left rear wheel at which point Smith was thrown from the motorcycle and landed several yards away on the highway.

Smith sustained head and leg injuries and was transported from the scene by Great Bend Fire Department EMS units.

Smith was later transferred to Via Christi in Wichita. His condition is unknown as of this time. Savage was not injured in the accident.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Great Bend Fire Department and EMS units as well as the unit from the Kansas Highway Patrol.