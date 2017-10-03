Kansas man dies after motorhome hits van

EDWARDS COUNTY — A Kansas man died in an accident just after 10a.m. Tuesday in Edwards County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Ford van driven by Israel C. Kryston, 41, Wichita was westbound on U.S. 56 at the stop sign for the U.S. 50 junction.

The driver turned left onto westbound U.S. 50 in front of a 2004 Winnebago Motorhome driven by Dale Lavern Gillespie, 73, Manteca, CA., that was eastbound on U.S. 50.

The motorhome struck the van and forced it into the north ditch

Kryston was pronounced dead the scene and transported to McKillip Memorial Funeral Home

Gillespie and a passenger were possibly injured. The KHP did not indicate where they were treated.

All three were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.