Kansas man charged with murder: I’m not a criminal

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A 20-year-old man who is charged in a deadly Lawrence shooting told a judge that he’s “not a criminal.”

Steven Drake III said during his first appearance Thursday on a first-degree murder charge that he came home to someone trying to steal from him. Drake was initially arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after 26-year-old Bryce Holladay was found dead Tuesday night at a home.

Court records show that Holladay was free on bond when he died, awaiting trial in an unrelated auto burglary and theft case. When Drake began talking about what happened via video from jail, the judge cut him off, suggesting it wasn’t in his best interest to continue speaking.

The judge set bond at $750,000 and appointed an attorney to represent Drake.

DOUGLAS COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have made an arrest.

Just before 10p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the 2000 block of W. 27th Terrace in Lawrence for reports of a shooting, according to a media release.

Responding officers located 26-year-old Lawrence resident Bryce Holladay with fatal injuries.

Police questioned Steven Austin Drake III, 20, in relation to this incident and took him into custody. He has been booked in to the Douglas County Jail on one count of Voluntary Manslaughter.

Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to contact the Lawrence Police Department at (785)832-7509, or Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at (785)843-TIPS. Tips to Crime Stoppers can be anonymous.