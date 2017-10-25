Kansas man charged in fatal shooting of bar security guard

EUDORA, Kan. (AP) — An eastern Kansas man has been charged in a shooting at a bar that left one dead.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that 36-year-old Danny W. Queen of Eudora has been charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of 32-year-old Bo Hopson, who worked at the bar as a security guard. Queen has also been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder for allegedly pointing his gun at two witnesses and pulling the trigger, but not shooting them.

Witnesses and law enforcement officers testified Tuesday that Queen started shooting outside D-Dubs in June after employees asked him to leave because of his alleged inappropriate behavior at the bar.

Queen’s attorneys say they don’t object to evidence presented at the hearing.