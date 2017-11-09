Kansas lawmakers question effects of welfare reduction

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Some Kansas lawmakers are questioning the impact of recent welfare policies after new data showed a growing number of people ineligible for cash assistance.

The Legislative Budget Committee was briefed Wednesday on the new consensus revenue estimates, as well as new estimates about the cost of social services like Medicaid, foster care and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).

The numbers from the Department for Children and Families estimate that nearly 44,000 people have become ineligible for TANF under those policies.

Several committee members say thousands have been coming off TANF each year since 2013 while the number of foster care children has been climbing.

Some lawmakers think the two trends are linked. A Republican lawmaker believes critics are jumping to conclusions.