Kansas Junior Livestock Show this weekend in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The largest youth livestock show in the state gets underway today at the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson.

More than 2,000 head of livestock including cattle, swine, sheep, and goats will be shown by 812 exhibitors throughout the weekend at the Kansas Junior Livestock Show.

Saturday evening, they will present scholarships to exhibitors who have excelled academically in community service and in 4-H/FFA. This is the 25th year for the scholarship program, which has awarded a total of $411,000 to 306 exhibitors since 1993. Last year, a total of $20,500 was awarded to 12 exhibitors.

In addition, the Kansas Livestock Foundation will sponsor a club calf show and sale during the event. Steer and heifer prospects from some of the top club calf producers in the Midwest will be consigned. The sale will be held Saturday night with commission proceeds going toward KLF Youth in Agriculture scholarships.

For more information on Kansas Junior Livestock Show and a schedule of events, go to www.kjls.org.