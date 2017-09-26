Kansas gas price average drops 4 cents, national average falls 5 cents

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After falling five cents last week, Kansas’ average price at the pump dropped another four cents this week to an average of $2.36 a gallon, the sixth lowest state average in the country, according to AAA Kansas.

The state’s average per-gallon price is 21 cents less than the national average. The lowering gas prices are due to the nation’s gas supply and continued distribution to recover after hurricanes Irma and Harvey, along with regular seasonal declines due to decreased demand and the switchover to winter-blend gasoline.

The price in Hutchinson is below the state average with most stations reporting a price of $2.29 per gallon, while Murphy’s USA is at $2.27. In South Hutchinson, some stations are as low as $2.21 per gallon, while Love’s is at $2.19 per gallon. These prices were reported at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The highest price in the state, according to AAA Kansas, is at Kensington at $2.61 per gallon, while the lowest was in three communities: Cheney, Cunningham and Kingman at $2.16 per gallon.