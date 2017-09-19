Kansas first responder hospitalized after crash on the way to a call

FORD COUNTY — A Kansas man was injured in an accident just after 8:30p.m. Monday in Ford County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a Ford County Emergency Vehicle Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Robert Boyd, 52, Dodge City, was southbound on 113th Road at Comanche Road with lights and sirens on the way to a call.

The emergency vehicle was behind a 2006 GMC Yukon driven by Sarah M. Malloy, 38, Dodge City.

The emergency vehicle attempted to pass as the Yukon turned left in front of the Dodge sideswiping the vehicle.

Boyd was transported to Western Plains Medical Center. Malloy and a passenger in the GMC were not injured. All were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.