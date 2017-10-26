Kan. woman, 9-year-old hospitalized after SUV goes airborne

HASKELL COUNTY — Two people were injured in an accident just before 10:30a.m. Thursday in Haskell County.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1998 Ford SUV driven by Suzanne R. Ortiz, 39, Ulysses, was eastbound on 50th Road four miles east of Sublette.
The vehicle entered the south ditch, struck a culvert, went airborne, and came to rest on its top facing southwest.
Ortiz was transported to Wesley Medical Center. A passenger Ortiz, Jazmine E. Ortiz, 9, Ulysses, was transported to the hospital in Garden City. Both were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.
Please follow and like us: