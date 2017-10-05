Kan. teen expected to be charged as an adult in fatal shooting

TOPEKA — A 17-year-old is expected to be tried in adult court rather than juvenile court in connection to the shooting death of a man at a fast food restaurant.

Police arrested Lamero Dunstan July 4 in connection to the June 26 shooting death of 18-year-old Justice Mitchell. Authorities say Dunstan was trying to buy marijuana from Mitchell.

He currently is charged with felony first-degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery in juvenile court.

Shawnee County District Court Judge Joseph Johnson ruled Wednesday that the district attorney’s office has five days to file adult charges.

Johnson says Dustan’s actions show he desires to be treated as an adult. Johnson says he doesn’t believe the juvenile system will be able to help him.

-The Associated Press contributed to this report.