Kan. teen accused forging cash returns on items employer never sold

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged theft from his employer.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that Andrew Guebara, 19, an employee at O’Reilly Auto Parts, 2154 Planet Avenue in Salina, was allegedly forging cash returns for items that were never sold. He would then pocket the money. The scheme was uncovered by auditing software.

Authorities say that between Aug. 1 and Sept. 27, Guebara pocketed just under $3,000.

Salina Police arrested Guebara Tuesday. He faces 43 counts of making false information, one count of felony theft and 43 counts of misdemeanor theft, according to Forrester.