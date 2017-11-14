Pratt school secretary remains jailed on $500K bond for alleged bomb threat

PRATT COUNTY — A school secretary remains jailed on a $500,000 bond for alleged criminal threat against schools in Pratt.

On Nov. 6, staff members at Pratt High School received a bomb threat from an unidentified person(s) through a fictitious email account. In response, school administrators contacted officers of the Pratt Police Department and began planning for the evacuation of school students and staff and the cancellation of school events. The district did not have school on Nov. 7 due to the threat.

After officers of the Pratt Police Department, assisted by Troopers from the Kansas Highway Patrol and their canine partners, conducted a search of all USD 382 facilities and found no device as indicated by the email.

On Nov. 8, acting on information obtained through a cooperative investigation by school officials and local enforcement officers, police arrested 32-year-old Claudia Rodriguez-Oviedo on felony charges of Aggravated Criminal Threat and Unlawful use of computers.

On Tuesday, the Pratt County Attorney’s office refused to make any comment on her status or when she might make a future court appearance.