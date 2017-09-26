Kan. school district apologizes after controversial article in student newspaper

SALINA — A Kansas school district has issued an apology after a controversial article in the school newspaper.

Following a column in the Salina Central High School newspaper that discussed racism as “not a big deal and that “people should get over it,” USD 305 issued an apology and promised an investigation.

“The investigation referred to involves the District’s role in maintaining an educational environment that supports all students in the classroom, school activities and projects. Many questions have surfaced over the past few days and present all of us with an opportunity for growth and reflection,” according a statement on the school web site.

First Pylons of the year are out today! pic.twitter.com/IJJDO7f2DZ — The Pylon (@chspylon) September 22, 2017

“As a District we recognize the student publication rights established by our laws and hold the work of our student journalists in high regard. The Pylon has a long tradition at Central High School that will continue to be supported by Salina USD 305.

Central High School is moving forward to engage and unify students, staff and community in healthy discussion about important, sensitive subjects. Thank you for your understanding and support as we work through this together.”