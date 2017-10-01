Kan. man jailed for alleged DUI after he hits woman with SUV

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged DUI accident that sent a woman to the hospital.

Just after 11:45 p.m. Saturday officers were dispatched to an injury accident at Shot Time 2 in the 3200 block of south Exposition in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson in a media release.

Through the investigation officers learned a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 41-year-old man, struck a 53-year-old woman while she was walking in the parking lot.

The driver of the vehicle showed indicators of being under the influence. Police arrested the driver and booked him into jail for 3 counts of DUI, transport open container and aggravated battery – DUI.

First responders transported the woman to an area hospital for medical treatment. Police did not release details on her condition Sunday.