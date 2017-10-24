Kan. man admits to DUI in crash that killed pedestrian

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has pleaded guilty in the July 4, 2016 death of a pedestrian.
Jason Patterson of Topeka entered the plea Tuesday to involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence.
Patterson was charged in the death of 60-year-old Tara French. She was hit by a truck on the west side of Lake Shawnee.
Police determined Patterson had a blood alcohol level of 0.18 percent when he was stopped after the accident. The legal limit in Kansas is 0.08 percent.
Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 19.
Please follow and like us: