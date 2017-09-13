Kan. man accused in Somali apartment complex bomb plot blames others

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on three men accused of plotting to bomb a Kansas apartment complex housing Somali refugees

A man accused of planning to bomb a Kansas apartment complex that houses Somali refugees says he was unaware his co-defendants intended to carry out the attack.

Gavin Wright made the argument in a court motion filed Wednesday that offers the first details at his defense strategy.

His attorney filed the 93-page document during a hearing where she asked that Wright be released pending trial. The judge hasn’t ruled on the request.

Wright and co-defendants Patrick Stein and Curtis Allen are charged with conspiring to detonate truck bombs at an apartment complex in Garden City, a meatpacking town about 200 miles (322 kilometers) west of Wichita. They’ve pleaded not guilty.

Wright’s motion is redacted, but it portrays Wright as a lonely man desperate to find friends after moving to rural western Kansas. It contends Wright believed the talk about surveillance of the Somali Muslim refugee community was only hyperbole.