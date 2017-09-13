Kan. domestic battery suspect jailed after K-9 finds him hiding in garage

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged domestic violence.

Just after 11:30p.m. Tuesday, a police officer on patrol noticed a vehicle which was the object of an attempt to locate traveling in the 2700 Block of SW Burlingame in Topeka, according to a media release. When the officer attempted to initiate a stop, the driver, later identified as Nicholas Scott Smiley, 36, Topeka, drove away.

After a short pursuit, Smiley fled the vehicle in the 2000 Block of SW Lincoln. Police established a perimeter and with the help of K-9 team found Smiley hiding in a nearby garage.

Police booked Smiley into the Shawnee County Jail on charges of Aggravated Assault, Domestic Battery,

Criminal Restraint, Flee and Elude Police, Possession of Drug paraphernalia and for other traffic violations.

Smiley has a previous conviction, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections. The KDOC does not list details of his conviction.