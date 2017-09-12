Jury trial in armed robbery case underway

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The jury trial for a 54-year-old Hutchinson man accused of committing the armed robbery of Dollar General back in October of last year is underway.

Leroy Randall is charged with two counts of kidnapping, one count of aggravated robbery and two counts of aggravated assault.

The case started when a store employee reported that she heard a knock at a back office door. Thinking it was the other employee she was working with, she opened the door and a black male came in the store, stuck a gun in her face and demanded money. She screamed, causing the other employee to come out of the bathroom. Randall then allegedly pointed the gun at him as well. Both testified at the preliminary hearing to being scared.

In fact, one thought Randall was going to shoot them after he ordered them to lay face down in the bathroom.

During the robbery, Randall allegedly got away with over $5,480.

The trial is being held in front of Judge Tim Chambers.