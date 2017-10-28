Jury finds Reno County man ‘guilty’ of two counts of criminal sodomy

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 55-year-old man was found guilty Friday of two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy by a Reno County jury after two hours of deliberations.

The jury in the case against Richard Dean McHenry received the case around 4:30 p.m. after both sides gave closing arguments.

McHenry has now been convicted of inappropriate sexual encounters with the victim that occurred in April of 2016. The state alleged the encounters were forced, but the defense contended that they were consensual. In fact, the defense tried to show that the victim, even though she was 32 years younger than McHenry, still loved him.

The victim was on the stand Friday morning and admitted she at one time loved him, but also mentioned that he changed over time. She wanted to get away from him. She told him that she was coming to the home they once shared to get some of her belongings. It was during that encounter where she was kicked and forced to engage in a sexual act with him. She also claims it happened on another occasion. Both encounters were forced.

With him being convicted on the two counts, he could be looking at a maximum of 25 years in prison, according to District Attorney Keith Schroeder.

Because of the possible sentence, his bond was increased to $500,000 by District Judge Trish Rose. She set sentencing for Dec. 1.