Jury finds aggravated robbery suspect ‘guilty’ on all counts

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After both sides rested and the jury heard closing arguments, the jury deliberated for about an hour before finding 54-year-old Leroy Randall guilty of all charges associated with the armed robbery of Dollar General

The jury agreed that Randall was guilty of two counts of kidnapping, one count of aggravated robbery and two counts of aggravated assault. He chose not to be in court for most of the trial but was brought in early Thursday to indicate to the court that he wouldn’t testify for his own defense.

The state argued during closings that the evidence pointed to him including his girl friend giving investigators details of the crime that were not released publicly and video of him in the store with a gun and finding clothing that matched what that person in the video was wearing at his residence after serving a search warrant.

The defense argued that Randall was seen talking with another individual and believe that individual wearing a red shirt could be the real suspect.

The case involved a store employee hearing a knock at a back office door. Thinking it was the other employee she was working with, she opened the door and a man came in, stuck a gun in her face and demanded money. She screamed, causing the other employee to come out of the bathroom. The suspect then allegedly pointed the gun at him as well. Both stated they were scared, with one thinking the man was going to shoot them after he ordered them to lay face down in the bathroom.

Again the jury finding Randall guilty on all counts which will mean a substantial amount of time in prison. Sentencing will come in about 30-days.