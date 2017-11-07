Hutch Post

Judge will decide fate of child killer in case that prompted Kan. Amber-Alert

Wood-photo Greene Co.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) – A jury has been unable to reach a unanimous decision about whether to order the execution of a former middle-school football coach convicted of kidnapping, raping and murdering a 10-year-old girl.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that jurors heard arguments Monday from prosecutors who urged them to order the death penalty for 49-year-old Craig Wood, whom they had convicted on Thursday of first-degree murder in the February 2014 death of Hailey Owens.

Wood shot Hailey in the back of the head after raping her. Defense attorneys said Wood would actually suffer more if he were given life in prison and had to think every day about the “unthinkable harm” he had done.

Judge Thomas Mountjoy will decide Jan. 11 whether Wood will get the death penalty or life in prison.

  • Raenita Unruh

    “Wood shot Hailey in the back of the head after raping her. Defense
    attorneys said Wood would actually suffer more if he were given life in
    prison and had to think every day about the “unthinkable harm” he had
    done.” Are you KIDDING me? And his victim DIDN’T suffer the unthinkable??? Those defense attorneys have lost their minds. I would WANT him to suffer each and every day that he was alive to think about what he’d done to Hailey.