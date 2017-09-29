Judge sets date for arguments in civil filing

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Judge Trish Rose Friday set a hearing date in a civil filing by a 33-year-old Hutchinson man convicted in a 2012 case who is now seeking relief from that sentence.

Roberto Rincon was convicted for the manufacture of methamphetamine, possession of ephedrine and lithium metal and anhydrous ammonia with intent to manufacture and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as a gun charge. The case goes back to March 21, 2012.

He has filed a habeas corpus motion, which is a civil filing inmates use to get relief from convictions and sentences after they have exhausted all their appeals at the appellate level.

After previous delays over the motion, Judge Rose set a date of Oct. 13 for a hearing in the civil case. He’s claiming ineffective counsel at trial and both sides have filed briefs on the issue. Judge Rose will hear the arguments of both sides in that case before deciding if he should be granted some form of relief.