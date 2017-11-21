Hutch Post

Judge grants sanction over prison for convicted drug dealer

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 40-year-old man convicted of two charges associated with drug sales for a case from 2015 was back before a judge Tuesday on a community corrections violation.

Joey Cross was given a total of 40 months for possession of methamphetamine and marijuana with intent to sell.

He had between 3.5 to 100 grams of methamphetamine and more than 25 grams of marijuana when the crimes occurred back on Oct. 10, 2015.

During a court hearing, the state asked that the three years and four months prison sentence be imposed, noting that he violated his corrections when he led law enforcement on a high-speed chase earlier this year and also failed to register as a drug offender. Deputy District Attorney Tom Stanton also told District Judge Trish Rose that Cross has a felony case for possession of methamphetamine in Harvey County.

The defense asked for a sanction instead. After Cross became emotional, she granted the defense request and ordered a 90-day sanction and placed him back on corrections.

However, he does still face the other felony case in both Reno and Harvey Counties.

Cross is no stranger to the law, having served time in prison for drugs, and flee and elude for cases in Reno County in 2000 and 2001, and a drug conviction in Sedgwick County in 2002.

  • Bonnie Crawford

    Good for you Joey! These days are ridiculous, sexual predators are getting less time then people with drug charges! And he had charges back in 2000, 2002? Come on people that was almost twenty years ago. I bet if we looked at some of the “officials” in just reno county alone, past from 20 years ago, not everyone would be so quick to judge! Plus all is so fast to draw a conclusion on people anymore, im not saying yeah go druggies by no means but sure don’t hear of the city praising them either when the small businesses in the town have had a good sales year where do they think half of the income they get comes from! DRUGS! Anyways I’m glad to see their is still at least one level headed person in office! Congrats Joey!

    • Ryan

      I agree with most of what you said but let’s get serious here, if half of small business revenues were actually coming from drug money this county would be the biggest drug epidemic in the entire country. That isn’t the case. Yes there’s lots of meth and things in this county, but it is not supporting the local economy in any measurable way, quite the contrary. Nobody is getting rich and spending lots of money here in Reno County because people are addicted to meth or buying weed, certainly not 50% of revenues and probably not even 5% of revenues can be attributed directly to drug activity.