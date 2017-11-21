Judge grants sanction over prison for convicted drug dealer

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 40-year-old man convicted of two charges associated with drug sales for a case from 2015 was back before a judge Tuesday on a community corrections violation.

Joey Cross was given a total of 40 months for possession of methamphetamine and marijuana with intent to sell.

He had between 3.5 to 100 grams of methamphetamine and more than 25 grams of marijuana when the crimes occurred back on Oct. 10, 2015.

During a court hearing, the state asked that the three years and four months prison sentence be imposed, noting that he violated his corrections when he led law enforcement on a high-speed chase earlier this year and also failed to register as a drug offender. Deputy District Attorney Tom Stanton also told District Judge Trish Rose that Cross has a felony case for possession of methamphetamine in Harvey County.

The defense asked for a sanction instead. After Cross became emotional, she granted the defense request and ordered a 90-day sanction and placed him back on corrections.

However, he does still face the other felony case in both Reno and Harvey Counties.

Cross is no stranger to the law, having served time in prison for drugs, and flee and elude for cases in Reno County in 2000 and 2001, and a drug conviction in Sedgwick County in 2002.