Joseph C. ‘Joe’ Jamison | 1963 – 2017

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Joseph C. ‘Joe’ Jamison, 54, of Hutchinson, died Wednesday, September 13, 2017, at Mount Hope Nursing Center. He was born January 21, 1963, in Hutchinson, to Kenneth Kitson and Juanita ‘Kay’ Jamison. Joe graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1982. He was a forklift operator for Midwest Iron and Metal. Joe attended New Harmony Baptist Church.

He married Misty Baker in September 1988, in Hutchinson.

Joe is survived by: son, Steven Eschliman and wife Kayla of Manhattan; daughter, Elizabeth ‘Beth’ Eschliman and fiancé Kurtis Hill of Hutchinson; wife, Misty Jamison of Wichita; siblings, Shawn Belt of Wichita, Donald Jaynes, Paul Jaynes, and Sheila Belt, all of Bellingham, Washington; aunt, Patricia Jones of Florida; and Steven and Beth’s adopted parents, Heidi and Keith Eschliman of Hutchinson.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents who raised Joe, Viola Marie and Joseph Carson Jamison.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, September 23, 2017, at New Harmony Baptist Church, 1015 S. Maple, Hutchinson, with Pastor Chris Raigoza officiating. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Friday at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson.

Memorials may be made to the Substance Abuse Center of KS-Crossover Recovery Center, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.