John M. Loehr | 1975 – 2017

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — John Mark Loehr, 42, died September 25, 2017, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. He was born June 10, 1975, in Hutchinson, the son of Mark and Bobbie (Venters) Loehr.

John graduated from Haven High School and attended Hutchinson Area Vocational School. He worked for the Kansas Department of Transportation for 15 years and then for the City of Haven Streets and Maintenance Department.

On May 8, 2004, John married Tricia Ann Moore in South Hutchinson. She survives. Other survivors include: sons, Lance and Wade of the home; sisters, Chandra Robertson (Aaron) of Cheney, Robin Bell (Robert) and Haylie Reese (Wayne), all of Mt. Hope; father, Mark Loehr of Haven; grandmother, Jean Hurt of Haven; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Bobbie Loehr.

Rosary will be 6:30 p.m. Thursday, September 28, 2017, at Elliott Chapel, Hutchinson. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, September 29, 2017, at Elliott Chapel. Burial will follow in Laurel Cemetery, Haven. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Elliott Mortuary. The family will greet friends Thursday following the Rosary, from 7 to 8 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Cancer Council of Reno County or Hospice House, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.