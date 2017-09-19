Job fair held for Siemens employees

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — More than 30 local and regional companies turned out this morning for the job fair for Siemens employees.

The event will help those facing furloughs from the Hutchinson nacelle plant. Siemens announced last month that it would lay off 140 workers to fall in line with production forecasts. Siemens allowed its workers to leave their shifts and attend the job fair with Hutchinson Community College providing the transportation to and from the Sports Arena.

Warren Scott, the Employment Specialist and Veterans Representative for Kansas WorkforceOne, says this all started on Friday with a meeting with Siemens employees who were offered a list of options from finding work elsewhere, to training opportunities, to unemployment benefits.

Scott says if a potential employee needs specialized training, WorkforceOne will help fund training for skills necessary for that job. WorkforceOne can also provide training for the spouse of a furloughed employee so they can either improve their job status or find employment.

The Siemens layoffs are expected to be put in place in October. The company announced at the time of the layoffs that it is committed to Hutchinson. Plans for the future of the facility will be made known later this fall.