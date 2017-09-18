Job fair for Siemens employees Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Siemens employees who will lose their jobs at the end of the month will be able to attend a job fair put on by Kansas WorforceOne Tuesday.

The event will provide opportunities for area companies to make contact with those employees who are part of a workforce reduction at Siemens, totaling about 140 employees. The job fair follows a meeting between WorkforceOne and Siemens employees last Friday in which the furloughed workers were given options to consider after their release.

WorkforceOne expects a good turnout of companies looking for qualified employees and HCC will help by providing transportation for participants in all three shifts.

Siemens announced last month that it would lay off employees to keep in line with production forecasts and new contracts. The company also said that it is dedicated to the Hutchinson area and will make an announcement on the plant’s future in November.