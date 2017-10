Joann Markel, 78, of Hutchinson, died September 30, 2017. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. October 9, 2017, at Fairlawn Burial Park, Hutchinson. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Elliott Mortuary. Memorials may be made to Kindred Hospice, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

