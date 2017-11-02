Joan E. Bellamy, PhD | 1935 – 2017

Joan Bellamy, of Hutchinson, passed away on October 30, 2017. Born in 1935, in Hutchinson, Joan leaves behind a distinguished and remarkable career, devoted to counseling and education.

She graduated from K-state in 1957, and started her family quickly thereafter, living in Virginia and La Rochelle, France, with her military husband, Bruce Bellamy. Upon returning to the U.S., Joan was a devoted high school art teacher who loved her students as much as she loved her art. In 1970, she completed her Masters of Educational Psychology at the University of Kansas and incorporated school and peer counseling in her repertoire of services. In 1972, she was instrumental in forming the Mental Health Institute and developed programs to educate students and parents on drug and alcohol abuse for grades K through 12. In addition to her work, Joan and Bruce were actively engaged in theater and the Unitarian Universalist Church in Northern Virginia, where Bruce was working at the Pentagon. While living in New Zealand between 1981 and 1985, Joan completed her Doctorate in Clinical Psychology with an emphasis on substance abuse. She went on to become an expert in her field, both teaching and operating a private practice while living in Texas, Colorado, Idaho and Kansas. While teaching at Hutchinson High School from 1992 to 1999, Joan introduced the widely acclaimed Peer Counseling Program. She traveled extensively with Bruce and lived in Mexico and Peru, while maintaining an active interest in theater and the arts. Joan was liked by everyone she met. With her high cheekbones and big smile, she had a knack for winning people over with her kindness and easy laugh. Halloween was her favorite holiday and the Bellamy’s would throw large parties for guests of all ages. She loved to travel, collect antiques and add color to her wardrobe! Her biggest complaint was she never had enough closet space.

Bruce and Joan are survived by: their four adult children, Port Bellamy, Lise Stewart, Jennifer Bellamy and John Bellamy; two foster sons, Paul Hamilton and John Pearson; and eight grandchildren. Joan’s sense of humor, love for life and deep commitment to animals and the arts will be deeply missed. The family plans to hold a celebration of Joan’s life in the spring.

In memory of Joan, please consider a donation to the Hutchinson Animal Shelter, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.