Jeffrey Dwight Van Nest | 1962 – 2017

Jeffrey Dwight Van Nest, 55, of Hutchinson, died October 4, 2017, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. He was born March 4, 1962, in Garden Grove, CA, the son of Albert and Marie (Elliott) Van Nest.

Jeff owned and operated his own drywall finishing business. In addition to his love for his family was his love for his dogs, Clyde, Pugsley, Oliver, and Daisy.

Jeff is survived by: his companion of 33 years, Kathy Droegemeier; sons, Shane Van Nest and wife Anne of Kansas City, MO, Robert Rogge and wife Kathy of Hutchinson, Chris Droegemeier and wife Robin of Lindsborg; daughters, Jessica Winters and companion Brad Isley of Hutchinson, Jennifer Travis and husband Rob of Sterling; brother, Dana Van Nest of Nickerson; 14 grandchildren; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, E.R. Van Nest.

Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, October 7, 2017, at the Hutchinson Town Club, 200 E. Sherman St., Hutchinson. Friends may sign the memorial book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Elliott Mortuary. Memorials may be made to Cause for Paws, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.