James “Jim/Sarge” Howell, Jr. | 1949 – 2017

James T. ‘Jim/Sarge’ Howell, Jr., 68, died September 17, 2017, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. He was born March 8, 1949, in Lufkin, TX, to James T. Sr. and Minnie E. (Keller) Howell.

Jim graduated from Lufkin High School in 1966 and United States Army Sergeant Major Academy in 1989. Jim proudly served in the United States Army and retired after 27 years. After retiring from the Army, he worked for Shears Construction for eight years. He then went to work for and later retired from Reno County Public Works. He was a member of the American Legion Lysle Rishel Post #68. Jim enjoyed whittling wood and woodworking, learning about history, collecting guns and going to the gun range. He also had a passion for animals.

On December 8, 1971, he married Helen M. Litchfield in Manhattan. They shared 45 years of marriage. Jim is survived by: wife, Helen of the home; daughter, Evelyn Howell McConnell and husband Scott; twin daughters, Dawn Howell and Lisa Howell; all of Hutchinson; son, Joseph Howell and wife Jennifer Owens of Choctaw, OK; and seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Mary and Addie.

Cremation has taken place.Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, September 23, 2017, at Elliott Chapel, Hutchinson. Inurnment will follow in Neola Cemetery, Neola, with military honors conducted by the Fort Riley Honor Guard. Friends may sign his book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson.

Memorials may be made to Hutchinson Animal Shelter, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.