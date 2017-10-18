Jack D. Hilyard | 1944 – 2017

Jack D. Hilyard, 73, died October 14, 2017, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. He was born February 20, 1944, in Hutchinson, to George Eugene and Eva ‘Charlyne’ (Stanfield) Hilyard.

Jack graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1963. He retired as an 8th grade history teacher at Salina South Middle School. Jack served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, in the 1st Infantry Division, ‘Big Red One’. He was a member of First Covenant Church, Salina.

On October 1, 1966, he married Patricia Ann ‘Patty’ McGuire in Hutchinson. They shared 51 years of marriage.

Jack is survived by: wife, Patty of Salina; daughter, Holly Stegall (Cary) of Lawrence; son, Brooks (Ryan Sara) of Raleigh, North Carolina; and grandchildren, Hannah, Samuel, and William Stegall, all of Lawrence.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Mike Hilyard and Steve Hilyard.

Cremation has taken place. A private Celebration of Life was held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Covenant Church of Salina, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.