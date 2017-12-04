Hutch Post

Involuntary manslaughter trial pushed to February 2018

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 65-year-old woman accused of causing a fatal accident back on Jan. 21 agreed Monday to continue her trial once again and waived her right to a speedy trial.

Jane E. Hart is charged with two alternate counts of involuntary manslaughter with different theories of the crime. Both counts are level four felonies with a maximum sentence of over 14 years in prison.

Hart is accused of pulling in front of a motorcycle at 30th and Prairie Dunes Drive, which killed 62-year-old Charles Caselton from Burrton. She was eastbound on 30th and made a left turn onto Prairie Dunes Drive. She struck a motorcycle that was traveling westbound. Caselton was pronounced dead at the scene.

The trial was scheduled to begin on Jan. 16, but has been pushed back to Feb. 20.

Judge Trish Rose also set a date of Jan. 22 to hear numerous motions filed by both sides in the case. The defense is asking that the PBT test results, blood test results, and all evidence from those findings be suppressed. The defense claims law enforcement officers conducted warrantless searches and says those tests were not freely given.

That is just one of several motions the defense has filed, while the state has at least three.

  • Taxpayer

    I got a DUI 20 years ago and pled no contest then took my punishment. I was lucky and didn’t kill anybody. Point being I took my punishment and didn’t cost everybody a ton of money in a trial. Suck It Up Buttercup And Take The Medicine!

  • Conservative Republican

    This is going to be a tough emotional case for Trish to handle. This Janie Hart is well known in the community buildings at the college are named after her father and she’s a legacy member at the Hutchinson Community Foundation. She’s given several million to local charities. That doesn’t make up for getting drunk and killing a man. Nore does it call for special treatment. Normally in a case like this Judge Rose would suppress evidence in a wealthy defendants favor or if convicted you know your not doing 14 years. But she’s running for office again and if opposed they’d surely bring up this case.

    • CM45

      How will it be tough and emotional for Judge Rose? Do her and the defendant know each other? Are they related or friends? Please site facts and sources for your statement that normally in a case like this, Judge Rose would circumvent the law and suppress evidence illegally, in the defendants favor. Otherwise you might want to start putting “In my opinion” before you make accusations like that and wind up being sued for libel.