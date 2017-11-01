Interfaith Housing has new leader

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Interfaith Housing announced that Lorna Moore has been selected as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Moore has been an integral part of IHS for the past nine years. In that time, she has proven herself to be well-suited to lead the organization in this role. Moore has served as Operations Director since January after John Scott retired late last year.

“After considering many options, it became evident to the board that Lorna possesses every quality that we want in the next CEO of Interfaith Housing. She has proven herself as an effective leader, a reliable team player, and she is extremely passionate about the mission of IHS. I know she’ll serve the organization and our community well,” Chad Gilbert, Director-at-large for Interfaith, said.

Moore has more than 25 years of experience in facilitating curriculum for both youth and adults. She has also worked closely on the development of a series of classes designed to empower women who are at risk. Since joining Interfaith, Moore has been instrumental in the development of the Kansas Individual Development Account (IDA) Program, also known as C.A.S.H. (Creating Assets Savings and Hope). Not only did she create the policies and procedures, but also enrolled the first clients and worked closely with each throughout their journey from financial education to asset purchase. In 2008, the Kansas Department of Commerce recognized C.A.S.H. as the highest functioning IDA program in Kansas and requested that it be expanded statewide.

“There is a culture of trust and collaboration that has flourished among the staff and leadership of IHS with Lorna at the helm. She has a heart for our mission and leads with both capability and humility. The board is united in this decision and is excited to see where it leads,” Mike Smith, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Interfaith Housing Service, Inc., said.

A graduate of St. Mary College, Moore has a long history of working to serve the under-served and to empower people to change their lives despite their current circumstance. After developing the framework to expand the Kansas IDA and Emergency Repair/Accessibility Modification IDA Programs throughout the state of Kansas, she then oversaw the creation of the Take Control Financial Capabilities and Hutchinson Area Homebuyers Programs at Interfaith.

“It has been a privilege over the years to watch people’s lives be transformed by the unique opportunities this organization provides. I am honored to be a part of continuing its impact and sustainability as Interfaith looks to the future and explores the ways we can continue to serve the people of Kansas,” Moore said.