Injured Kansas officer goes to rehab center in Texas

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita officer recovering from injuries suffered when he was run over by a stolen car earlier this year has been transferred to a rehabilitation center in Texas.

Brian Arterburn flew to Texas on Tuesday after spending several months at a Colorado hospital. He’s expected to continue rehabilitation until he’s cleared to go home. The 25-year police veteran was unconscious for multiple days after being hit by the car in February. He began walking again while at Craig Hospital in Colorado.

Was fortunate to spend some time with Officer Brian Arterburn today in Denver. He is very determined and is working hard to get better. pic.twitter.com/TaS6zYcRvL — Chief Gordon Ramsay (@chieframsay) September 1, 2017

Arterburn was an officer assigned to the Wichita Police Department’s Patrol South bureau when he was hurt. Justin Terrazas is accused of driving the vehicle. He is charged with aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer and other felonies in connection with the case.