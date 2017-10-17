IdeaTek announces rollout of fiber optic internet to rural northeast Reno County

BUHLER, Kan. — IdeaTek Telcom announced Tuesday the extension of its fiber optic internet network to residents in rural neighborhoods between Hutchinson and Buhler.

Delivery of its signature Gigabit internet to rural Reno County will continue its mission of delivering ultra-speed internet services to underserved users.

Construction has begun on the all-fiber-optic infrastructure, with plans to deliver ultra-fast, unlimited internet to homes by November.

IdeaTek has successfully deployed fiber internet to several underserved cities in south-central Kansas for over a decade, most recently in Moundridge, Andale, and Goessel.