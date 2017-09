HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 41-year-old Hutchinson woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident just after 2:00 a.m. Thursday in the 8600 block of North Lorraine.

Shawna Williams reported to Reno County Sheriff’s Deputies that she rolled her vehicle at that location.

Williams was transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.

Airbags did not deploy and Williams was wearing her seat belt, according to sheriff’s officials.