Hutchinson woman formally charged with drug distribution

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 32-year-old woman arrested and jailed with a $250,000 bond for distribution of methamphetamine was back in court Monday to hear the reading of the formal complaint.

Law enforcement had been doing surveillance on Amanda Swinney and followed her to Wichita where she allegedly bought methamphetamine from a dealer to distribute in Reno County.

They say she rented a car for the trip. When she came back, she was arrested for another matter. A search uncovered 113.5 grams of methamphetamine, a scale, marijuana and personal use drug paraphernalia.

She’s now charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute.

As we told you earlier, she also has a distribution case pending in Harvey County.

Swinney had a number of prior convictions including theft, violation of the Kansas Offender Registration Act and numerous drug-related convictions.

Her case now moves to a waiver-status docket.