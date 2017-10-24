Hutchinson School Board talks audit and teacher pay

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The USD 308 School Board Monday received the annual audit of district finances at its meeting. The audit found no major issues with district finances and they approved the audit report 6-0.

The board also held an executive session to discuss employer-employee negotiations with NEA-Hutchinson. The district and NEA-H have held four negotiations sessions with a fifth set for 4 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Hutchinson Career and Technical Education Academy. The teachers union is requesting an eight percent base salary increase to go along with other benefits, while the district is offering a five percent increase. No decisions were made on any agreement by the board Monday night.

The board also approved the annual snow removal memorandum with Miller Homebuilders for the east Sports Arena parking lot the district leases from the city for student parking and an inter-agency agreement for the Transitional Learning Center.