Hutchinson School Board approves administrative salaries

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The USD 308 School Board Monday approved a 5 percent increase in administrative compensation for the current school year.

The action came after an executive session on personnel and negotiations. Earlier this fall, the board approved a similar increase in the compensation package for classified (hourly) employees.

The board continues to negotiate with NEA-Hutchinson on the 2017-18 professional agreement. The next negotiation session between the district and NEA-Hutchinson is set for Nov. 29.

The board also approved the participating agreement with Hutchinson Community College for merged programs between the two institutions. The agreement allows high school students who successfully complete the merged programs to get college credit.

They also approved the inter-agency agreement between the district, Reno County Education Cooperative and the Training and Evaluation Center of Hutchinson for the operation of the Early Education Center.