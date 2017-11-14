Hutchinson man granted corrections in beating case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson man was sentenced Monday to almost six years in prison, but then granted three years community corrections for a single charge of aggravated battery.

Joshua Bradbury was charged with aggravated burglary and aggravated intimidation of a witness and conspiracy to commit aggravated battery, but those charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Bradbury was involved with Joshua Rund and Michala Cooprider in the beating of a Hutchinson woman back in May of last year.

Police say Cooprider was actually the one who entered the home and struck the victim, Lacy Lomax, with a flashlight while she was sleeping.

Bradbury and Rund are charged as part of a conspiracy. Bradbury allegedly drove Cooprider to the home and gave her the flashlight, which apparently belonged to him.

Cooprider entered a plea to aggravated burglary in the case while the state dropped a charge of aggravated battery. She was sentenced to just under five years in prison.

The case against Rund is still pending.

Bradbury is currently on community corrections for drug and theft charges from 2015 and 2016.