Hutchinson man dies after van sideswipes a tree

RENO COUNTY — A Hutchinson man died in an accident just before 10p.m. Friday in Reno County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Chrysler Town and Country driven by Angel Montiel, 25, was southbound on Wilson Road just south of Nickerson Boulevard.

The vehicle left the roadway, sideswiped a tree, spun out of control and came to a stop facing northwest. The driver was ejected.

Montiel was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to the Sedgwick County Forensics Center. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.