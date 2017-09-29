Hutchinson JCPenney closes Sunday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It was one of the anchors of the Hutchinson Mall, but like the other large stores that were a fixture of so many shopping complexes, JCPenney will close in Hutchinson this weekend.

JCPenney joins Dillard’s and Sears as major stores in the mall to close. All three were a part of the mall when it first opened in 1986.

The mall has seen some resurgence since RockStep Capital, LLC took over the building three years ago, but even that hasn’t stopped the closings as Payless Shoesource and rue21 have both shut down in the past year.

After a flurry of openings that included Harbor Freight Tools, Dollar Tree and Dunham’s Sports, little has come to the mall since then. RockStep has indicated that residents shouldn’t anticipate anything large coming along in the near future, but it continues to pursue every option for bringing new stores to the property.