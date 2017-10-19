Hutchinson Blue Dragons to participate in scrimmage tonight! Admission free to public

BLUE DRAGON MEN’S BASKETBALL Hutchinson vs. Sunrise Academy

Preseason Scrimmage

When: Thursday, October 19

Where: Hutchinson Sports Arena

Game time: 8:45 p.m.

Admission: Free to public

Steve Carpenter-HutchCC Sports Information

Blue Dragon fans can get a preseason look at the 2017-18 Hutchinson Community College men’s basketball team on Thursday in a scrimmage at the Sports Arena.

The Blue Dragons will scrimmage Sunrise Academy from Wichita at 8:45 p.m. in the third of four preseason scrimmages. The scrimmage was originally scheduled for 6:30, but was changed because of scheduling issues.

Hutch’s final preseason scrimmage will be October 25 at Newman University.

There is no admission for the scrimmage and all east, south and west entrances to the Sports Arena will be open.

Anticipation is high for the Blue Dragons after winning the 2017 NJCAA national championship, the third in school history.

Hutchinson returns six players from last year’s 35-2 team that won the national title for the first time since 1994.