Hutch woman retrieves gun, tells visitors: ‘We’re going to have some fun now’

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 54-year-old woman has a bond of $10,000 on several charges in a domestic case from Saturday.

Donna Myers faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery, battery-domestic violence, possession of hydrocodone, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal use of a firearm.

She apparently got into an altercation with two women at her home. She went to a shed and grabbed a handgun and some bullets, telling the two women, “we’re going to have some fun now.” She is accused of battering the two women with the gun and also putting them in fear of their safety and hers.

In court, she managed to get the original $18,000 bond lowered, even though she has prior convictions for possession of drugs for a case going back to 2012.

She’ll be back in court on Nov. 7 to see if the state has filed formal charges.