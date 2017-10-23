Hutch woman granted corrections in 3 cases

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson woman convicted of numerous charges and sentenced Monday to nearly 10 years in prison was granted three years on community corrections.

Jacqueline Jurgens was convicted of two counts of making false information for a case from June of last year.

Other convictions include possession of drugs with intent to sell within a thousand feet of a school, a count of possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to manufacture or cultivate drugs, and misdemeanor charges. These charges go back to Oct. 11, 2016.

She was also convicted in her most recent case with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to manufacture or cultivate drugs. Those two counts go back to March 1 of this year.

Judge Tim Chambers handed down the sentence for the three cases. The state combined all three into one complaint for the sentencing hearing.